DocuSign’s (DOCU) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Up 0.2 %

DocuSign stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 249.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.