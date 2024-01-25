Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

