DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.06

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.06 and last traded at $107.16, with a volume of 197046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $8,608,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,700 shares of company stock worth $56,310,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 61.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 165.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

