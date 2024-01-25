Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $14.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 70.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 79,136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 55.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 860,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

