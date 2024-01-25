DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 14.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.