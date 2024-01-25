e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $180.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.50.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

ELF stock opened at $154.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.