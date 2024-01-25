East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Plans $0.55 Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

