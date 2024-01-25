easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 17,900.0% in January

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 17,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,545. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.24) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

