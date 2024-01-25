ECOMI (OMI) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $164.08 million and $891,874.91 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One ECOMI token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecomi (OMI) is a Singapore-based technology company offering a digital collectibles ecosystem through the ECOMI Collect app. Users can own and trade premium digital collectibles, bridging pop culture and entertainment with the digital realm. The OMI token powers transactions and provides benefits within the VeVe digital collectibles platform. It’s also used in various NFT marketplaces and Play-to-Earn games like Tengoku Senso.Ecomi was created by a team led by CEO David Yu, alongside co-founders Daniel Crothers and Joseph Janik, all with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.The OMI token serves as an in-app utility, boosting MCP Points and granting exclusive perks to VeVe users. It’s also used in the broader NFT ecosystem.OMI initially launched on GoChain but later migrated to Ethereum and is compatible with Immutable X layer 2, offering efficient and sustainable transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

