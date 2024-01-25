Eight Capital Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Eight Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

TECK stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

