Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.68. 831,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.92.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.