EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,628 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of EMCOR Group worth $42,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $220.11 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME
EMCOR Group Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
