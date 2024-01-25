Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $239.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

