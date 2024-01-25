Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 46,691 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $36,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

