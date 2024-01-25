Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

