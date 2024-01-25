Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

GIS stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

