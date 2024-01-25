Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

