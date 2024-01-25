Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,660,000 after acquiring an additional 565,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,071,000 after acquiring an additional 137,486 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

