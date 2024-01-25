Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $19.64 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,496.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,376.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,141.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,289.69 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.