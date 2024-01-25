Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $50.19 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,469 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $50,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.