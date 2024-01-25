Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,214 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $46,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $121.80 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

