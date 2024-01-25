Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 13,150 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.80% of Northwest Natural worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

