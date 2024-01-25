Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.30% of ICU Medical worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Articles

