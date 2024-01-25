Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.