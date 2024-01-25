Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 32,424 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.38% of MGM Resorts International worth $49,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.4 %

MGM stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

