Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.39. Enerflex shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 14,283 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EFXT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $580.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enerflex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile



Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

