Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.28.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 345,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,067. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$883.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.24.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

