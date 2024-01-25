Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $56,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Trading Down 1.5 %

Energizer stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

