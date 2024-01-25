Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

