Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.20

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1681482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.