Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 2,370.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Enertopia Stock Performance

Shares of ENRT stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 239,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,177. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Enertopia has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

