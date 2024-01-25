Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.