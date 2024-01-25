Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.