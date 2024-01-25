Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.33.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
