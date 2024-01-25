Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Banner Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Banner Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Banner’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 213.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

