Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 25th (AKAM, ALTI, AMIGY, CAR, CORZ, CVLG, EFX, FCCO, FNB, GPK)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 25th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $248.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $234.00.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $600.00 price target on the stock.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.57 target price on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

