Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 25th (AKAM, ALTI, AMIGY, CAR, CORZ, CVLG, EFX, FCCO, FNB, GPK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 25th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $248.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $234.00.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $600.00 price target on the stock.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.57 target price on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

