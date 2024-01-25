Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after buying an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

