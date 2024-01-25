Ergo Tops One Day Volume of $315,023.59 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $86.72 million and $315,023.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,854.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00163125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.16 or 0.00592548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.00393595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00171683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,936,012 coins and its circulating supply is 72,936,822 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

