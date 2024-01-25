ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.31.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

