ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.31.
ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Bancorp
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.