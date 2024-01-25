ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

IPAY opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

