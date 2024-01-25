Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $751.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.