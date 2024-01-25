Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,263. The company has a market capitalization of $732.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ETD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

