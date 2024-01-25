Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $27.81. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 62,662 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

