Everscale Price Hits $0.0644 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $115.36 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,590,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

