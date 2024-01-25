Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Reduced by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,917 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Eversource Energy worth $41,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

