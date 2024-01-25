Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.92.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.