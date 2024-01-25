EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of BATS:BAUG opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

