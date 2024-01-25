EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average of $184.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

