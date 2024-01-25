EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after acquiring an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

