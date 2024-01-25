EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $437,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.