EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

CGUS stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

